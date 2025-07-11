News by Kandiss Edwards Kenan Thompson Is Set To Delight A New Generation Of Kids With New Book ‘Unfunny Bunny’ Kenan Thompson's comedic chops have entertained multiple generations. He's now creating space for the new generation with the release of 'Unfunny Bunny.'







Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live’s comedic veteran, is stepping back into children’s literature with his second book, Unfunny Bunny.

The veteran comedian, who is entering his 22nd season on the NBC sketch show, recently shared plans to release his second authorial offering. The children’s book will release in January 2026, according to Amazon.

Thompson made the announcement via Instagram, expressing excitement about continuing to connect with young readers.

“I’m excited to announce my second book for kids is coming soon,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Thompson is best known for his sketch comedy work on Saturday Night Live and Nickelodeon’s All That and Kenan & Kel. His fan base includes a generation of adults who have followed his career since childhood. This new project reflects his growing interest in reaching audiences beyond television. Thompson’s first children’s book emphasized positivity and confidence-building. The Unfunny Bunny release is expected to follow in that spirit.

Thompson is already a trailblazer in his current field. As a cast member since 2003, Thompson holds the record for the longest tenure in SNL history. Additionally, he made show history as the first member born after the show’s 1975 debut. Over the years, he has earned widespread praise for his versatility, charisma, and staying power on a show known for constant cast turnover.

The Goodburger 2 star’s foray into publishing is a natural next step for a celebrity with his broad appeal, personable demeanor, and a growing personal brand. With nearly two decades of late-night comedy under his belt, the father of two is carving out new territory as a content creator for kids. His fans of old and their children will most likely rejoice.

Unfunny Bunny is now available for preorder.

