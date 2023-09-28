Florida Man Sues Jack in the Box Employee Over Drive-Thru Shooting

A video of a restaurant worker shooting at a customer through a drive-thru window in Texas was recently been released by law enforcement more than two years after the incident occurred. The customer filed a lawsuit against the employee and the Jack in the Box restaurant where it happened.

According to Law & Crime, Jack in the Box, A3H Foods, and the employee, Alonniea Fantasia Ford, are being sued by the customer, Anthony Ramos, after the March 3, 2021, incident.

The shooting happened after Ramos stopped by the restaurant near Bush Intercontinental Airport at 11:30 p.m. He had just picked up his wife, Jeraldin Ospina, and her 6-year-old daughter from the airport. After getting his food, he noticed the curly fries he ordered were not in the bag, so he notified Ford that the item was missing. According to the suit, she refused to give Ramos and his family the fries, and they requested to speak to a manager. The situation escalated from there.

“Defendant Alonniea Fantasia Ford refused to fulfill the order that plaintiffs had paid for already,” the complaint read. “Defendant Alonniea Fantasia Ford began cursing at plaintiffs and yelling at them to ‘get the f— outta here!!'”

An argument ensued between Ramos and Ford, and the employee reportedly threw condiments and ice into the man’s vehicle. The Jack in the Box employee allegedly brandished a gun and proceeded to bust shots at Ramos’ car as he sped away.

The complaint also stated that Ospina’s daughter, identified with the initials “AH,” was in the back seat and that Ospina was pregnant. The incident was so troubling for Ramos that he quit his job in Houston and returned to Florida.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages and alleges negligence on the part of Jack in the Box. It states that the restaurant should have “conducted background checks and proper investigations of its employees so that they only employ individuals that can provide a safe environment to customers.”

Ford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She pleaded guilty to a single charge of deadly conduct, a misdemeanor, and was given a year of deferred adjudication. Her case was dismissed in June.