Snoop Dogg’s Infamous DeVille Pops Up At Texas Cadillac Dealership

Sometimes we get rid of memorable items and later we wonder what in the world happened to them. Well, if Snoop Dogg ever starts reminiscing about his 1966 Cadillac DeVille lowrider, there is someplace he can head over to Texas to check it out.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, Snoop’s old vehicle can be seen at a new car dealership in Texas. You can stop by the Cadillac of Arlington to see the car the cannabis-smoking entertainer used to own. The car isn’t for sale, sadly, but it will be on display.

Christian Bonilla, the previous owner of the classic Cadillac, told the owners he brokered a deal with the owners of the family-owned dealership group. Now, it sits in the dealership displaying a California license plates that reads, “Snoop 66.”

You will also notice the name on the car reads “Snoop DeVille.” The Cadillac was featured in 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix” video, which also featured the “Gin N Juice” rapper.

It’s shaping up to be quite the year for the smooth rapper. In other Snoop news, customers at the Jack in the Box food chain can enjoy late-night meals in celebration of the “Deep Cover” rapper. From now until August 6, 2023 Snoop’s Munchie Meal can be purchased at any Jack in the Box locations, on the company’s website, and on the Jack app.

And for those who are anxiously awaiting new music from the Doggfather and Dr. Dre, the dynamic duo are putting the finishing touches on the latest album. Although a release date hasn’t been announced, the project is anticipated to be released in 2023.

It’s been 30 years since the release of the seminal album, Doggystyle, and the pair will be doing a concert on October 20 and October 21, 2023 to celebrate the album’s release.

