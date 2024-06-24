Women by Stacy Jackson Jackie Aina Collaboration Ignites $50K Donation For Black Girl Ventures Aina's candle collaboration with Crown Royal supports a cause close to the beauty creator's heart.









Jackie Aina’s FORVR Mood brand has teamed with Crown Royal to create a limited-edition candle inspired by the whisky brand’s new Blackberry blend, which had led to Black Girl Ventures Foundation receiving a hefty donation.

The candle, aptly named “Berry On Top,” debuted at the Crown Royal Blackberry Stand in Los Angeles in mid-June. The stand provided a platform for rising founders through the brand’s partnership with Shelly Bell’s Black Girl Ventures Foundation.

According to a press release, attendees learned about Bell’s organization as they sipped signature cocktails and checked out Aina’s new candle.

#ad Excited to announce our collab w/ @CrownRoyal Blackberry Whisky, in time for Summer. ‘Berry On Top' candle is here!



CROWN ROYAL Blackberry. Blackberry Flavored Whisky. 35% Alc/Vol. The Crown Royal Company, New York, NY. Drink Responsibly. Don't share w/ those under 21. pic.twitter.com/BonNbAYIjz — FORVR MOOD (@Forvrmood) June 12, 2024

The exclusive candle scent features a blend of blackberry, whisky accord, and vanilla notes.

“Finding new ways to flex my creativity to craft something that I know my supporters will love is exciting for me,” Aina said. “So, when I was approached by Crown Royal for this partnership, it was a no-brainer for me, especially after seeing all the hype for their new Blackberry Flavored Whisky and learning they’re supporting a cause close to my heart with Black Girl Ventures. I’m excited to partner with a brand that shares my values!”

#ad GRWM for our LA lemonade stand pop-up with @CrownRoyal 💜



Today from 1pm-5pm. Come enjoy this juicy collab in person!



CROWN ROYAL Blackberry. Blackberry Flavored Whisky. 35% Alc/Vol. The Crown Royal Company, New York, NY. Drink Responsibly. Don't share w/ those under 21. pic.twitter.com/fY6Kh0uOG5 — FORVR MOOD (@Forvrmood) June 15, 2024

Crown Royal is donating $50,000 to the Black Girl Ventures Foundation, with half supporting the BGV Pitch Program. The FORVR Mood website further affirmed its commitment to the organization on its website.

‘Berry on Top’ in collaboration with @CrownRoyal available now!



Shop here: https://t.co/Jsi1Tmj4Rj



CROWN ROYAL Blackberry. Blackberry Flavored Whisky. 35% Alc/Vol. The Crown Royal Company, New York, NY. Drink Responsibly. Don't share w/ those under 21. pic.twitter.com/pI6iRefRCN — FORVR MOOD (@Forvrmood) June 13, 2024

Hadley Schafer, vice president of Crown Royal, praised its new offering, calling the whisky “one of our most flavorful yet!” The whisky, with 35% ABV, is available nationwide for a limited time at $26.99 for a 750mL bottle.

Priced at $42, the “Berry On Top” candle represents more than just a fragrant accessory. By supporting the Black Girl Ventures Foundation, this partnership aims to foster inter-generational wealth and contribute to a more equitable society.

FORVR Mood is an award-winning luxury home and fine fragrance brand founded in 2020 by Aina and co-founder Denis Asamoah.

