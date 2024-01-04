‘The Jackson 5 Christmas Album’ Hits Top 10 For First Time In 40 Years

Now that the holiday season has wrapped, Billboard has gotten a full account of Christmas playlist results, and the legendary Jackson 5 returns to the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for the first time since 1984 with The Jackson 5 Christmas Album.

The classic Christmas album, released October 15, 1970, jumped from 11 to 9 on the list dated Jan. 6, which covers activity for the tracking week of Dec. 22 -28. The album saw a 27% increase from the previous week and earned 27,000 equivalent album units.

The Jackson 5’s Christmas album features original classic hits like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” The album followed the success of Jackson 5’s four Hot 100 No. 1 hits that year: “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There.”

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” has reached the Hot 100 every holiday season since 2020. But 2023 was the first year it was joined by Jackson 5’s “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” which debuted at No. 43, with 14.1 million official U.S. streams in the tracking week, and a No. 39 placement on Streaming Songs.

The recent success of Jackson 5 Christmas Album further solidifies the group’s iconic status in music. It’s the group’s 15th top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It’s also their first visit to the Top 10 chart since the Victory album reached its final frame on the chart on Sept. 22, 1984.

Of course, the late Michael Jackson’s history as a hitmaker is worthy of its own post, thanks to Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad.

