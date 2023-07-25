‘My Safety Is At Risk’: Jackson Mahomes’ Accuser Says Her Life Has Turned Into A Nightmare

Aspen Vaughn has no regrets about going to the police after she was physically accosted by Jackson Mahomes, influencer and younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But she has endured death threats and significant financial losses due to a decrease in business since the March 2023 incident.

Vaughn, who is the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge, accused Mahomes of unwanted sexual advances that were confirmed via security camera footage taken in her office after Mahomes, who was 22 at the time, asked to speak privately. According to The Kansas City Star, Mahomes had been a regular at the restaurant, and his behavior on the night of March 3 was erratic. “He was definitely out of control,” Vaughn said. “I talked to my daughter afterward and she’s like, ‘He doesn’t remember that night. Like, he was so messed up.’ ” When it became known that Vaughn and her staff were less than pleased with his presence, Mahomes approached the 40-year-old CEO. “And out of nowhere, he just grabbed me by the neck and like forcefully kissed me,” she said.

After attempting to kiss her two more times, Mahomes was forcibly removed from the restaurant.

When police arrived on the scene, they seized surveillance footage and gave Vaughn the option to press charges. She declined but believes Mahomes should be held responsible. “Should there be consequences for his actions, yeah, absolutely, what he did was wrong,” she said.

But it has been Vaughn and her Aspen’s staff who have greatly suffered since that night. According to The Kansas City Star, business at the once popular establishment has been down more than 75 percent since March. A fire alarm was pulled which caused significant water damage.

And Vaughn says she fears for her safety. “It’s definitely hard,” she said. “I even told the DA, can you drop the charges [against Mahomes]. I don’t feel safe. I don’t want to be part of this. Like, I’m tired of being followed. Like, I can’t do this. I’m strong. But this is insane. You don’t understand, our day-to-day is insane.”