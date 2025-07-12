Legal by Kandiss Edwards Paris Jackson Wants Answers About Michael Jackson’s Estate, Concerned Over ‘Irregular Payments’ Paris Jackson is going to court after irregular payments to law firms and nine-figure tax penalty led to 'concerns' of misuse of funds.







Paris Jackson filed a petition in court due to her concern over the handling of her father, Michael Jackson’s estate.

Paris is challenging management of the Michael Jackson estate. She contends, funds are being misused stalling payouts. Additionally, Paris alleges improper management has led to tax disputes, People reported.

June 24, Paris filed documents questioning over $600,000 in “premium payments” made in 2018.

“These irregular payments raise serious and substantial questions about Executors’ ability to effectively supervise counsel,” Paris’ lawyer stated in the filing.

The payments, reportedly, went to three separate law firms for unrecorded work time. She contends the lack of oversight by the courts led to the doling out of “lavish gratuities.”

“These payments appear, at least in part, to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel,” the filings state.

As well as a lack of clear billing documentation, the 27-year-old also raised questions about a lack of timely communication.

Her legal team is urging the court to block payments to the law firms and any other entities until invoices are fully reviewed. Michael Jackson’s middle child is requesting transparency and a timetable for future fees.

The executors of the Michael Jackson Estate defend their business practices. A spokesperson said attorneys have consistently received bonuses tied to the estate’s growth, including a lucrative 2018 sale of a stake in EMI for nearly $300 million. The attorneys believe the fees are common practice and appropriate for their success.

However, according to the filing, inconsistencies in the billing raise initial concerns.

“One law firm’s invoice reportedly jumped from $194,000 to $211,000, while another plummeted from $789,000 to $258,000, only to later rise again,” the Express Tribune reported.

Additionally, Paris stated that IRS disputes about asset valuation led to a $700 million IRS penalty. She claims the penalty has had a damaging effect on her family. Paris and her brothers, Prince and Bigi, along with their grandmother Katherine Jackson, have had their access to trust assets restricted amid the ongoing IRS review. The estate has argued that distributions cannot resume until the tax valuation issue is resolved.

A hearing is set for July 16 to address the contested payments and distribution timeline.

