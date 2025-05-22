News by Kandiss Edwards Petition To Extend Tory Lanez’s Incarceration Launched Amid Dubious Hearsay Evidence Over 8 thousand people believe Tory Lanez is right where he belongs.







A Change.org petition erected by Jahad Carter, titled “Add Ten More Years to Tory Lanez’s Sentence and Deport Him After,” has amassed more than 8,600 signatures as of May 21.

The petition responds to Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion and calls for both an extension of his sentence and his deportation to Canada upon release. Petitioners argue that Lanez must be held fully accountable and assert that doing so is vital to the protection and respect of Black women.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December 2022 on three felony charges related to the incident and sentenced in August 2023. He is currently serving his term at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. As a non-citizen with a felony conviction, Lanez is subject to deportation following the completion of his prison sentence under U.S. immigration law.

The petition also appears to be a direct response to online speculation fueled by reports of new claims in the case. These include allegations that an unnamed former bodyguard of Megan’s ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris, confessed to witnessing Harris fire the weapon. Lanez’s attorney, Walter Roberts, has reinforced those claims.

“[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched them. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who, at trial, testified he saw two women fighting.”

Despite the claims, the so-called new evidence has not been submitted to any court and remains legally classified as hearsay. Alex Spiro, Meghan Thee Stallion’s attorney, spoke out about the judicial process. Spiro gave a statement to XXL Magazine, reiterating that Lanez received a fair trial and is responsible for the act of violence for which he was convicted.

“Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers, and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system. This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law,” the New York attorney’s statement read.

Nevertheless, some supporters have taken the information at face value, using it to call for Lanez’s release. Conversely, the petition’s growing support suggests that many in the public remain ambivalent towards these developments and continue to demand accountability.

