‘Crop Drop’ It Like It’s Hot!  Jackson State University Gives Back

Jackson State University was the place to be this past weekend—for all the right reasons.

The HBCU held its biannual Crop Drop event on March 22 on the school’s campus. Faculty, staff, and students distributed 10,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, collard greens, cleaning supplies, diapers, generators, and other essentials to hundreds of individuals in Jackson who are in need.

“We’re here in the food desert, so what better to be to give free food to our community? Sweet potatoes and greens are healthier. So that’s important here as well,” Henry Thompson, JSU’s Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition director, told WAPT News.

According to the USDA, Mississippi ranks as the third most food-insecure state in the country.

Now in its 10th year, the event is designed to foster a relationship with the community and teach students the importance of giving back. Heather Denne’, director of JSU’s Office of Community Development, says it’s a “win-win” situation.

“The community receives much-needed groceries to help them through the month while our students gain community service hours, witness the community’s needs, and find fulfillment in being part of the solution,” Denne’ said in a press release after last year’s Crop Drop event.

Denne also noted that she envisions expanding the Crop Drop to become a part of JSU’s first-year orientation week, instilling a culture of community service in new students.

The University has a longstanding history of supporting the Jackson community. Last year, JSU hosted its inaugural Emerging Entrepreneur Leadership Symposium. The event aims to provide high school students with tools to help them start their businesses. Approximately 150 students from five local high schools attended the event, which was held in the JSU E-Center.

The school hosts the event every August and March. The Back-to-School Crop Drop is planned for August 2025, though the exact dates have not yet been announced. For more details on supporting the event, visit the Jackson State University website.

