Jacky Oh’s Death Ruled Accidental, Doctor Who Performed Her Cosmetic Surgery Won’t Face Any Charges

Amid the revelation of the cause of Jacky Oh’s untimely death in May, the 33-year-old’s passing has been ruled an accident brought on by her cosmetic surgery.

On Tuesday, October 3, a Miami-Dade medical examiner ruled Jacky’s death “accidental due to complications from cosmetic surgery,” TMZ reports. As a result, there will be no criminal investigation into her death and the doctor who performed her last cosmetic procedure won’t face any charges.

The ruling comes days after the former “Wild N’ Out” girl — born Jacklyn Smith, autopsy revealed her real cause of death. The MTV personality was pronounced dead at a hospital on May 31 after traveling to Miami for a cosmetic procedure.

In a previous Instagram post, Jacky announced her plans to undergo a “Mommy Makeover” with Dr. Zachary Okhah. She was reportedly prescribed medications after the procedure and went back to the surgeon for a post-operative appointment after getting a headache.

Jacky decided to get a massage to alleviate her pain and was advised to change the pills she was taking. That’s when the mother of three felt “burning” in her head and had trouble speaking. A family member dialed 911 but Jacky was reportedly unresponsive once first responders arrived.

The model and entrepreneur leaves behind three children Nova, Nala, and Prince shared with comedian DC Young Fly. The couple met while working together on Nick Cannon’s sketch comedy show and remained longtime partners.

In June, DC appeared on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” where he broke his silence on dealing with the loss of his spouse.

“There’s no human secret way of dealing with things, especially when real life hits you,” DC Young Fly explained.

“And I think a lot of people don’t know real life — you make and create how your life can go today, but you don’t know where your life is going to go tomorrow.”

He followed up with an emotional eulogy during Jacky Oh’s funeral where he praised her role as a mother.

