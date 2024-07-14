NFL Player Jacoby Jones, Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl Champion, Dies At 40

Jacoby Jones, a former standout kick returner and wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, San Diego (LA) Chargers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers died in his sleep on July 14. Jones, best known for his electrifying kick return in Super Bowl XLVII was fondly remembered by ex-teammates and coaches.

As KPRC 2 reports, Jones died in his sleep and no cause of death has been announced at the time of writing. The Baltimore Ravens released a statement following Jones’ death and offered their condolences to the Jones family.

“Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered, the Ravens said. “His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day. Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.”

My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby's back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you!



Love you bro!

Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face.



Gone far, far too soon.



R.I.P Jacoby Jones.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7r2aIJrb13 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 14, 2024

We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones.

As The Athletic reports, Jones turned 40 on July 11. He was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft after finishing his collegiate career at a Division 2 school, Lane College. Jones played the first five years of his career in Houston before being released in 2012. From there, Jones signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens and that season, became the first player to return two kickoffs for 105 yards or longer in the same season.

Despite his contributions in the 2013 Super Bowl, ironically, that’s not the play Raven fans cherish most from Jones. In a 2023 interview with The Athletic, Jones mentioned that the “Mile High Miracle,” his connection with Joe Flacco during the 2013 NFL playoffs for a 70-yard touchdown that forced overtime and led to a Ravens victory, is the play he is most frequently reminded of.

“There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t (get reminded of it,) if I see a Ravens fan, they’ll look at me and point and just say, “Mile High.” They don’t care about the Super Bowl. They’ll be like, “Mile High.”

John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens head coach, released his own statement declaring his love and appreciation for Jones, saying “I loved Jacoby Jones,” Harbaugh said. “We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light.”

Harbaugh continued, “He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.”

Before his death, Jones had recently agreed to become the Offensive Coordinator for the Beaumont Renegades of the American Football League. Sam Gordon, the GM of the Renegades told The Athletic that Jones was an exceptional human being.

“Jacoby was a God-fearing man who loved his friends and if there were words I could use to describe who he was he was loyal and dedicated to all of us, Gordon said. “If you called, he’d answer. If you needed him somewhere, he would show up.”

The team echoed Gordon’s statement in their own statement, “Jacoby was a special football player. He loved every minute of every game and knew where he was everyday was a blessing,” the Renegades said. “But what can be said about him as a football player is only scratching the surface of who he was as a man. When you needed someone, he was there. When you called him, he answered. Didn’t matter if you were a family member, a close friend, player he coached, etc. He was a Man of God. Proud of how much he feared and loved Him. Jacoby never shied away from being open about his faith.”

