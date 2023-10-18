Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Return Of ‘Red Table Talk,’ New Season Is ‘In The Works’

Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to return to the table. The veteran actress (Girls Trip, Set It Off) has announced that her talk show, Red Table Talk, will be back for a new season in 2024.

The mother of two revealed the news on Oct. 14 during a TalkShopLive stream as part of her press tour for new memoir, Worthy, when she assured a fan who asked her about the beloved program, which ran for five seasons on Facebook Watch before being cancelled in April.

Red Table Talk premiered in 2018 and featured 129 episodes. More on the way.

“The Red Table is coming back,” Pinkett Smith shared. “We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year. We could not do the Red Table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey, so we have decided to come back next year.”

The show is co-hosted by the actress, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Jada’s daughter, 22-year-old Willow Smith. The three generations of women discuss pertinent cultural topics ranging from conversations on maternal relationships to mental health struggle. In addition to its mainstay cast, the show has also interviewed celebrities from the likes of Ciara, Gabrielle Union, and August Alsina (with whom Pinkett Smith had her infamous “entanglement”) with a seat at the table.

The news is accompanying the release of Worthy,” which reveals more insight into Pinkett Smith’s journey through Hollywood, in addition to her evolving relationship with longtime husband, Oscar winner Will Smith. Red Table Talk also had an episode featuring the married couple of over 25 years discussing the rumors, and actual truth, surrounding their union.

Fans of Red Table Talk, however, will have to wait for further information of when, and on what platform, the show will resume.

