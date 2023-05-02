Nick Cannon Speaks On ‘Red Table Talk’ Cancellation

Fans of the Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk were devastated upon hearing that the Emmy Award-winning show was finished after five seasons.

Early last week, Meta announced that it would end all of its original programming. Pinkett Smith, who hosted alongside her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow, is determined to find a new home. Upon news of Red Table Talk’s cancellation, Nick Cannon spoke about how “the toxic table,” led to an intense year for Will Smith.

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s— out of Chris Rock,” he said on his radio show, The Daily Cannon. “Too much honesty can get your ass slapped in the face.”

The father of 12 said that the look at the Smith’s personal life was dented the couple’s lofty position in the Black community. “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s— about y’all,” he said.

When Will Smith joined his wife at “the red table” what followed was a transparent conversation about the couple’s “bad marriage” and details on what led to a brief separation. The pair disclosed that they define their union as a “life partnership.”

During the 12-minute episode, Pinkett Smith and Smith spoke candidly about her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, leading to a barrage of comments, discussions, and memes.

The conversation made its way back into discussion after the 94th Academy Awards in 2021, when Smith confronted host Chris Rock over comments made about Pinkett Smith. Rock also blamed the Smiths’ willingness to put their private life on public display in his Netflix special Selective Outrage.

“I have no idea why two talented people would do something that low down,” Rock said. “We all been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television.”