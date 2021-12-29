Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks On Her Hair Loss ‘Me and This Alopecia Are Going to Be Friends’

Jada Pinkett Smith is embracing her hair loss by showing off her beautiful bald scalp on social media.

The Matrix Resurrections star has been transparent about her experience with the autoimmune disorder alopecia. Jada recently posted an open and honest video on Instagram highlighting a bald line patch sitting in the center of her scalp.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith said while running her hand through her scalp. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something,” Jada captioned the video. “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

While she revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2018, Jada hasn’t shown her bald patches on social media. At the time, Jada explained why she started wearing hair turbans on her talk show, BBC reports.

“Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss. And it was terrifying when it first started,” she revealed at the time.

She suspected something was wrong when she took a shower and “handful of hair” came out in her hands.

“I was just like ‘Oh my god am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” she explained. “That’s why I cut my hair and continue to cut it.”

In her recent video, the Red Table Talk host explained why she decided to share her patched scalp on social media.