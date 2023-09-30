With New Arrest, Jada Pinkett Smith Hopes For Closure In Tupac Murder Case

After nearly 30 years since the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur, there may finally be some closure for those left devastated by his passing.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE reported, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis and charged him with murder for his role in the Sept. 13, 1996, shooting death of Shakur and he is expected to face indictment. As People Magazine reports, Jada Pinkett Smith enjoyed a close personal relationship with the late entertainer; they attended the Baltimore School of the Arts as high schoolers.

In a 2009 interview, Pinkett Smith described Shakur’s magnetism: “It was the first day, and he came over to me and introduced himself. Definitely from looking at him, (he) wasn’t necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with. But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet.”

Pinkett Smith continued, “Once you paid attention to him he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on.”

Using Instagram’s Stories feature, Pinkett Smith posted a black image with white lettering that read, “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure.”

Smith closed the statement with “R.I.P. Pac,” and a dove emoji.

Here’s the indictment for Duane “Keffe D” Davis in Tupac’s murder, via Clark County DA. It names the South Side Compton Crips and says Davis got the gun used in the murder “for the purpose of seeking retribution against Tupac Amaru Shakur and/or Marion Knight aka “Suge”….” pic.twitter.com/BY1BEQt4ul — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 29, 2023

After news that Davis had been arrested for his role in the murder of Shakur broke, many users on Twitter/X called attention to the fact that Davis had admitted several times on camera that he drove the killer to the intersection where Tupac was killed.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff shared the indictment, which also names the South Side Compton Crips and indicates that Davis procured the gun used in the murder in order to get revenge on Shakur and Death Row Records owner Marion “Suge” Knight. Davis discussed his role in the shooting of Tupac on the popular platform Vlad TV, and said it was actually his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who pulled the trigger. Davis is the only surviving member of the group who coordinated the murder of Shakur in 1996.

Only took a decade of video interview confessions to make this happen. RIP Tupac. pic.twitter.com/mRpinmG1VJ — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 29, 2023

In a press conference on Sept. 29, the Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill reassured the public that the department never stopped being dedicated to finding the people responsible for killing Shakur, saying, “There’s been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department. I am here to tell you that that was simply not the case.”

According to Nevada state law, a person can be charged with a crime, even murder, though your only involvement is assisting them in it.

As ABC 30 reported, police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson holds Davis as responsible as his nephew who pulled the trigger, saying “Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” Johansson said. “and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”