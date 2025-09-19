Christian Louboutin Names Jaden Smith First Men’s Creative Director

Jaden Smith will move to Paris to become the first-ever men’s creative director for Christian Louboutin.

Maison Christian Louboutin made the announcement in a social media post. The son of rapper/actor Will and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith will oversee the creation of four collections annually.

“Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way. There’s a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that’s why it works,” said Smith in a written statement. “I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective. It isn’t just a title—it’s a creative home. Christian has given me a place to explore, to learn, and to create freely. His legacy is built on hard work and joy, and I want to carry that forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@christianlouboutin) The two men met in 2019 and formed a relationship. The conversations between the two led to admiration of each other’s visions, and now, as the creative director, Smith will flex his creative muscle for the popular fashion brand.

“When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison. His world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring, and his curiosity and openness are remarkable. I felt that with his creative direction, our men’s collection would evolve in an exciting and dynamic way. He feels like the perfect addition to our creative team, and I am truly looking forward to having fun working with him on our men’s collections,” Louboutin said.

Jaden’s first collection with the company will take place during Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 Paris Fashion Week in January 2026.

