Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jaden And Willow Smith Get Into Voice Acting Bag As Siblings Executive Produce Anime Films The siblings will star and produce multiple films with N Lite, a black-owned anime studio.







Jaden and Willow Smith are jumping into voice acting as the famous siblings star and executive produce anime-style films.

The children of fellow actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have partnered with N Lite, a Black-owned anime studio and production company, to bring these films to life. Based in the U.S. and Tokyo, N Lite has joined forces with the famous siblings to further promote the animation style, especially for Black fans and creators.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jaden will start with a voice role in N Lite’s Mfinda. Already in pre-production, the epic fantasy takes inspiration from Congolese folklore, with additional backing from Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, legendary anime producer Masao Maruyama, and producer-distributor powerhouse GKIDS of Boy and the Heron fame.

“When I met [N Lite Founder and CEO Christiano Terry], saw the artwork for Mfinda and learned more about the story, I was blown away,” Jaden said. “A lot of people have asked when I’d get back into anime; I knew immediately this was it. I’m honored to work with N LITE and the legendary producer Masao Maruyama to bring this film to life.”

For his role, Jaden will play Kozo, an ancient spirit warrior who protects both humans and the forest within the Kingdom of the Kongo. The film reportedly stands as the first anime feature created by a blended team of Black and Japanese producers and animators.

As for his younger sister, Willow will also make her mark in the anime scene. She will help produce and voice act in Webe: Spirit Detective. Described as a horror/thriller, its story is shaped from Gullah Geechee folklore. The plot focuses on an amateur sleuth’s journey down the Deep South while they investigate a pattern of murders that have disturbed the vengeful Boo Hag spirit.

“To me, Webe is more than an anime; it is a story about reconnecting with mystical ancestry and the power in discovering your roots and your tribe,” Willow said. “It is the type of film that I want to be a part of, and I’m excited to be doing this with N LITE.”

The Smith siblings have already become household names in their own right through music, fashion, and more creative avenues. Now, they are trailblazing a new path in anime, making greater space for Black anime enthusiasts to feel represented in its development. N Lite’s CEO also shared his praise for the two young actors as they bridge this path.

“They are pillars of this generation and talented storytellers at the zeitgeist of culture, art, fashion, music, and cinema. I can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” added Terry.

