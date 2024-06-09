Jaguar Wright Arrested For Property Theft, Blames YouTuber Tasha K

Controversial singer Jaguar Wright was arrested in Dallas on June 6 and stated during an online interview that “there’s no charge,” for them to hold her, according to Vibe.

Wright, who has been embroiled in various conspiracy theories during many interviews recently, was taken into police custody in Dallas. She was arrested for property theft between $30,000 and $150,000 and released on June 7 after a $10,000 bond was posted.

She was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she allegedly rented a U-Haul truck and reportedly never returned the vehicle. The singer appeared on the Sean Davie Way show on YouTube to discuss the arrest.

She reportedly said during the conversation, “Whatever they’re saying it is, it’s not. They can’t hold me, there’s no charge.” She also claims that the arrest stems from the controversial interviews she’s been giving.

Baller Alert reported that she blamed YouTuber Tasha K for the latest arrest. But, Tasha K has responded to Wright’s accusations saying, “Jaguar is always looking for someone to blame. I had nothing to do with her not returning that U-Haul. She needs to take responsibility for her actions instead of trying to drag others down with her.”

Tasha K posted an interview Wright did with Sean Davie on her X account on June 6.

She also denied that she had any involvement with Wright’s recent brush with the law and stated that Wright is “a real-life schizophrenic.”

“People really don’t know that Jaguar is real-life schizophrenic. Diagnosed, her father was schizophrenic. Her entire family knows. Jag has gotten a check her whole life.”

Wright has been in the news in recent years for her salacious claims against people like Diddy, Jay-Z, and Common. Earlier this year, a video showed Wright being arrested after a domestic dispute. Her husband said that she threw their late son’s ashes out of a car window.

RELATED CONTENT: Singer Jaguar Wright Arrested for Domestic Dispute; Husband Says She Threw Son’s Ashes