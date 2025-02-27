News by Kandiss Edwards The White House Says Jaguar Wright Is A ‘Defender Of Freedom’ The award was presented to Jaguar Wright by Gen. Micheal Flynn.







Jacqueline “Jaguar” Wright received the “Defender of Freedom” award at the “Celebrate American Exceptionalism” gala. Wright is among many Black individuals invited to participate in the Trump administration’s Black History Month celebration at the White House.

While Wright’s specific contributions toward liberating and advancing American freedoms remain unclear, she was honored with the award nonetheless. Gen. Michael Flynn presented the award to Wright.

@LizCrokin advisory. Jars member with America’s Future awards Jaguar Wright with the defender of freedom award! pic.twitter.com/QxQQt2XpgS — Sun Tzu (@SunTzusWar) February 19, 2025

Wright has been in the news over the past year as a former member of the music industry, frequently garnering attention for her viral moments. Many of these moments have centered around her outspoken criticism of industry heavyweights. Her claims of pedophilia and sexual abuse against embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs have kept her in the public eye, making her a fixture on various internet podcasts.

Wright’s claims are often unsubstantiated, yet many outlets promote the former music artist and her claims. Recently, Piers Morgan issued an on-air apology and retraction after Wright spoke on his show.

There, she claimed both Jay-Z and his superstar wife, Beyoncé, were “monsters” and that they also have as many victims as Combs.

“For four years, I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters,” she said.

Wild claims made by the singer are not the only things keeping her in the headlines. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on Wright’s arrest in June 2024. In Dallas, Wright was arrested and charged with “property theft between $30,000 and $150,000” and released on June 7 after a $10,000 bond was posted.

Despite the arrest, the singer maintained her innocence. She discussed the incident in an interview with the Sean Davie Way Show on YouTube.

“Whatever they’re saying it is, it’s not,” Wright said. “They can’t hold me, there’s no charge,” she said.

