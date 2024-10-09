Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Piers Morgan Apologizes To Jay-Z & Beyoncé For Airing False Accusations Made By Jaguar Wright Morgan apologized to the married couple and removed the comments following their denial of Wright's accusations.







Piers Morgan is apologizing for his recent interview with singer Jaguar Wright, in which the artist made false accusations against Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Wright appeared on Morgan’s “Uncensored” show on Oct. 2. There, she touched on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent arrest for sex trafficking and abuse. However, while condemning Diddy’s actions, Wright also suggested that Jay-Z is a “monster” for similar acts.

“For four years, I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters,” exclaimed Wright on the show, as confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter. She later claimed that the rapper and his wife, Beyoncé, are “nasty people” who have hundreds of victims.

Moreover, she added that they put “people against their will, putting people on planes while they’re unconscious.” Swiftly after the allegations went public, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers contacted Morgan’s team. They denied Wright’s accusations, calling them “totally false and have no basis in fact.”

Beyond her singing career, Wright has arguably become more known for her outlandish and often false statements against major celebrities. On his Oct. 8 episode, Morgan explained to his viewers why he initially invited Wright to express her controversial thoughts.

“The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear,” he stated. “That’s why we invited [Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

However, after their legal team wrote to condemn and deny the allegations, Piers Morgan approved their request to cut Wright’s mention of them in the interview. He also noted that Wright “unexpectedly” brought up the married couple in the conversation.

“Jaguar [Wright], unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have,” he continued. “Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were ‘totally false’ and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

While he spoke about his show’s title, “Uncensored,” the legality of the matter led to the apology and removal of Wright’s comments.

Morgan added, “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored. But like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

