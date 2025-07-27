Sports by Mary Spiller Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen Announces Son’s Recovery From Leukemia, Launches Cancer Support Initiative Hines-Allen shared a personal victory off the field this week: His 7-year-old son Wesley is on the road to a full recovery after a grueling seven-month battle with leukemia.







Jacksonville Jaguars star Josh Hines-Allen and his wife, Kaitlyn, have revealed that their 7-year-old son Wesley is nearing a full recovery from leukemia after a seven-month fight against the life-threatening illness.

The couple made the announcement in a heartfelt social media post on July 26, alongside news that Hines-Allen’s foundation, Four One For All, will launch a season-long initiative called Four One For Hope. The campaign will support four cancer-related nonprofit organizations throughout the 2025 NFL season.

“We recently received the good news that Wesley is on his way to a full recovery,” Hines-Allen said in a statement as per ESPN.

“We are grateful to the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and caretakers who contributed to our son’s well-being and counseled us through this time. Our goal is to ensure that families going through something similar feel the same level of love and support as we did.”

In an emotional video, Kaitlyn recounted the moment they realized something was seriously wrong. “We spent the weekend at Disney. We came back on a Monday, and that night, he was bleeding a little bit from his tooth. I was just hugging him because he was crying, and he started bleeding even more in the gums. Then he started to catch a fever. It just didn’t get better and the bleeding was consistent every day,” she said.

The dreaded six-letter word that no parent ever wants to hear: Cancer.



Seven months ago, our world stopped when our son, Wesley, was diagnosed with leukemia.



As parents, we've held each other through tears we didn't know we had, watching our little boy fight the biggest battle… pic.twitter.com/KN33gTTaRT — Joshua Hines-Allen (@JoshHinesAllen) July 25, 2025

After Wesley was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer, Hines-Allen put everything else aside. He pulled out of traveling to Indianapolis to play in the Jaguars’ 2024 season finale early this year after Wesley was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Nothing else mattered after that,” he said.

Dr. Bechtel, who helped guide the family through treatment, told them from the start that the journey would be long.

“We’re very grateful and just blessed to be in Jacksonville to have this unwavering support that we’ve received,” Hines-Allen said. “I know there’s families out there that’s dealing with this as well.”

“Wesley is doing great,” Kaitlyn added. “He’s swimming every day. He’s running around. He’s playing sports.” Hines-Allen added, “He’s got back to being the big brother he is.”

Wesley is expected to complete his final chemotherapy session at Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville this August.

To honor their son’s battle, the Four One For Hope campaign will spotlight a different pediatric cancer charity each month during the NFL season. The selected organizations include Nemours Children’s Health, American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville, and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

