Local Dentist, Dr. Jaha Howard, Wins Georgia State Senate Runoff

Dr. Jaha Howard, a pediatric dentist and former member of the Cobb County Board of Education, won a special election runoff Dec. 16 for Georgia State Senate District 35. The win secures Dr. Howard a seat in the state legislature.

Howard received about 52% of the vote, defeating former state Rep. Roger Bruce, who received about 48%, in the runoff election, WSB-TV reports.

During the campaign, Howard emphasized affordability, public education, and access to healthcare.

“This is about listening to people’s real needs and putting in the work, so we can make sure our kids get funded properly, make sure we have true literacy in Georgia, and make sure that we have affordability in Georgia,” Howard said in an interview with WSB Radio.

The newly elected Georgia senator stressed the need for haste and collective action.

“We’re moving in a sense of urgency to deal with affordability, to deal with our attacks on our freedoms, and we’re going to do it together,” Howard said.

Earlier this year, Jason Esteves resigned from the Senate to pursue a run for governor, leaving the District 35 seat open.

Howard brings experience in both education and healthcare to the Legislature. He previously served four years on the Cobb County Board of Education. Additionally, Howard served on Cobb County’s Transit Advisory Board.

Georgia Democrats welcomed Howard’s victory following the results.

In a statement reported by CBS News, party leaders said, “Senate Democrats welcome our newest partner in the fight to lower prices and uplift communities across Georgia.”

Howard will serve the remainder of Esteves’s term. He is expected to be sworn in ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Just in time to weigh in on education funding, healthcare policy, and transportation priorities. The new state senator says he plans to begin meeting with constituents and local leaders immediately to prepare for his first session in the Senate.

