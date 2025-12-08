Politics by Mitti Hicks Jasmine Crockett Announces Senate Run In Texas Crockett faces an uphill battle in Texas. Texas has not elected a Democrat for the U.S. Senate since 1988.







After weeks of speculation, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett has launched a Senate bid on Dec. 8 ahead of the 6 p.m. candidate filing deadline. Her bid comes after she publicly stated that she was exploring a Senate run through her own internal polling.

She now joins a March 3 Democratic primary field, alongside Texas State Rep. James Talarico of Austin. Former Texas Rep. Colin Allred suspended his Senate campaign Monday and said he will run for Congress in Rep. Julie Johnson’s seat.

“In the past few days, I’ve come to believe that a bruising Senate Democratic primary and runoff would prevent the Democratic Party from going into this critical election unified against the danger posed to our communities and our Constitution by Donald Trump and one of his Republican bootlickers, Paxton, Cornyn, or Hunt,” Allred said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve made the difficult decision to end my campaign for the U.S. Senate.”

Crockett, 44, currently represents District 30 in the Dallas area. She won her seat in 2022 after Eddie Bernice Johnson hand-picked her as her successor, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Her Senate bid comes after the state’s controversial mid-decade redistricting that moves her out of District 30. The Supreme Court recently sided with Texas, saying the new map could be used for the 2026 election.

If elected, Crockett would be the first Black woman and first person of color from Texas to serve in the Senate.

Crockett faces an uphill battle in Texas. Texas has not elected a Democrat for the U.S. Senate since 1988, when Lloyd Bentsen won re-election. The last time a Democrat served in the U.S. Senate from Texas was in 1993, when Robert Krueger was appointed to fill Bentsen’s vacancy after he resigned to become U.S. Treasury Secretary.

While a University of Houston Hobby School poll from late September found Crockett leading the primary field against other senator hopefuls at 31%, she loses the general election matchup against each of the three Republican candidates.

However, Crockett believes she has a chance, particularly with turning out unlikely voters.

“I am very formidable, regardless of what people may want to put out into the atmosphere,” she said on MS Now. “The numbers are the numbers.”

RELATED CONTENT: Aunt Allegedly Drowns 6-Year-Old Niece For ‘Looking More Beautiful’ Than Her At Wedding

