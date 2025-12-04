News by Kandiss Edwards Carmalitha Gumbs First Woman Ever Elected As South Fulton, GA, Mayor Mayor-elect Gumbs pledged renewed transparency, community-based policing and economic development.







On Dec. 2, Carmalitha Gumbs, a longtime city council member, became the first woman to be elected mayor of South Fulton.

Mayor-elect Gumbs pledged renewed transparency, community-based policing, and economic development tailored to the city’s diverse neighborhoods. Gumbs, who will take office in January, said she sensed a shift the moment she walked into City Hall after her historic win, CBS News reported.

“This was not on my bingo card,” she said. “But the fact that we made history is overwhelming and exciting.”

Her campaign emphasized restoring public trust in a city that incorporated as recently as 2017 and has already seen three mayors in eight years. Gumbs made clear her top priority is to make government more open.

“We have to over-communicate. People shouldn’t feel blindsided or left in the dark,” she said.

On public safety, she plans to boost community policing, add mentorship for younger officers, and explore competitive pay adjustments.

“We have a very young police force,” Gumbs said, adding it needs stronger guidance to rebuild relationships with residents.

Gumbs also laid out an economic vision that recognizes each district’s unique identity, from rural-style communities to entertainment hubs, with tailored strategies to attract business without sacrificing neighborhood character.

“We have to stop acting like two cities. We’re one city, and we have to promote our strengths,” she said.

To foster collaboration, Gumbs plans to host individual meetings with all city council members to coordinate goals and chart a path forward for her first 100 days in office.

Gumbs replaces incumbent Khalid Kamau, whose tenure as mayor was marked by no shortage of scandals, including multiple inquiries into misappropriated funds and unsanctioned travel.

Her election signals a turning point for the young city, one built with hope but marred by political instability. Gumbs said she is committed to healing division: “Even if you didn’t vote for me, I still represent you,” she told CBS News.

As South Fulton awaits its new mayor’s swearing-in, residents have high hopes that Gumbs turns campaign promises into action.

