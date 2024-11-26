Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jake Paul’s Camp Denies Paul-Tyson Fight Was Fixed 'Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions— contractual or otherwise—around either fighter.'







More than two weeks after YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul beat former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a Netflix-streamed boxing match, many observers have accused the pair of fixing the fight.

The fight went the full eight rounds with Paul getting a unanimous win in the lackluster affair. With Tyson looking he was actually 58 years old and Paul looking to a dodge a potential knockout of the former champion, rumors started spreading of a fix.

Seemingly the only people happy were the fighters: Paul, 27, received $40 million and Tyson, 58, was paid $20 million.

The promotional arm behind the fight, Most Valuable Promotions (owned by Paul), denied that the fight was fixed in a statement.

“Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs. Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR). Both fighters, in good faith, performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight,” There were absolutely no restrictions—contractual or otherwise—around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules.”

During Tyson’s career, there have never been, at least publicly, accusations of the former heavyweight champion being involved in fixing a fight. Yet, Paul has been questioned previously about his past fights.

“This is not the first time Jake Paul has faced unfounded skepticism or outright disbelief as a professional athlete, and frankly, the claim that his bout must have been rigged is just the latest backhanded compliment to come his way,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

Tyson reportedly landed less than 20 punches against his opponent.

