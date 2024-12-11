by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jaleel White Criticized For Feeling ‘Left Out’ Of Celebrated ‘Hood’ Shows Like ‘Martin’ And ‘Living Single’ Jaleel White is facing backlash for his controversial comments about 90s sitcoms like Martin, which he referred to as "hood" shows.







Jaleel White is facing backlash on social media following his recent comments suggesting that 90s sitcoms like Family Matters aren’t given the same recognition as “hood” Black shows like Martin and Living Single.

The sitcom star recently spoke at the Wilmington Library during the launch of his new book, Growing Up Urkel. He shared his thoughts on why Family Matters is often overlooked in conversations about the greatest Black TV shows of all time.

“Being a part of the ‘TGIF’ [ABC programming block] brand sometimes makes you feel like you don’t belong in the pantheon of blackness,” White said in a clip reposted by The Art of Dialogue.

“Blackness has been treated as a very monolithic experience in entertainment. ‘If it’s not a hood story, it’s not a Black story.’ And you know, sometimes I feel left out of that.”

Jaleel White on feeling left out in the legacy of Black entertainment, saying, “If it’s not a hood story, it’s not a Black story,” and speaks on Family Matters always ranking last on polls for favorite Black shows, underneath Martin and Living Single.



(🎥Wilmington…

The star explained why he feels like Family Matters is often left out of the conversation when Black audiences discuss their favorite shows growing up.

“If there’s ever a poll, and they say what are your favorite black shows? Martin is in there, Living Single… I already know we’re coming in last,” White said. “But if there’s ever a poll and it’s just your favorite family shows, suddenly we rank really high. So it’s kind of interesting in how we look at ourselves even as Black folks.”

Once a clip from the conversation surfaced online, White came under fire from many who were offended by his take on the Black community and its celebration of “hood” stories. Some tweeted why Family Matters doesn’t rank high on their list of favorite Black sitcoms.

“Family Matters ranks last ‘cause it’s an inferior black story in quality compared to Martin, The Wayans Bros., A Different World, The Jamie Foxx Show, Moesha, The Parkers, Smart Guy, Sister Sister, The Steve Harvey Show, My & Kids, One on One, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, etc,” one person wrote.

“Living Single was about an entrepreneur, an actress, a lawyer, a stylist and boutique manager, a self-employed handyman and an investment banker—hood where???” added someone else. “Martin, Pam & Gina had amazing jobs, and Shenaenae—OWNED her salon… the Family Matters writing was NOT great. IMO.”

