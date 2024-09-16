Jaleel White Damaged Voice While Playing Steve Urkel On Family Matters

“Did I do that?” One of the most popular nerds in television history, Jaleel White, recently revealed that the voice used to portray the Steve Urkel character on the ABC sitcom Family Matters damaged his regular voice.

According to People, White was on a panel at the 90s Con 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15 when he revealed that information to the audience. He told the people that the damage done to his vocal cords was “in emission” and that he was fine at the moment.

The lovable character he played became the biggest part of the show after playing a minor role at the beginning of the series. As his character grew in popularity, he basically carried the show through nearly 10 years of being on the air on ABC (1989-1998). Known for the high-pitched nasal sound, he claims using that voice did him no favors. He admitted speaking to a doctor about it.

“I spoke to a doctor,” he told the audience, “and what happened is during puberty, I spoke at the same pitch for extended periods of time. If the pitch had been going all over the place I wouldn’t have damaged it quite as much.”

Although he did not work with a vocal coach during the show, he admits to using one now, and along with a doctor, he was able to “get it under control.”

He did state, “I wouldn’t do anything differently. It was a great experience and it was a small sacrifice to make for one hell of a legacy.”

He previously stated on TV One’s Uncensored several years ago that Urkel wasn’t supposed to be the character he evolved into.

“I didn’t think anything of it being cast to be on Family Matters because it was supposed to only be a guest spot, one and done,” White disclosed when it aired in 2021.

