Jalen Hurts Donates $200K To Philadelphia Schools For Air Conditioning Units

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently donated $200,000 to schools in Philadelphia to equip them with air conditioning units, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The money will be used to add more than 300 air conditioning units in 10 schools across the School District of Philadelphia. The schools benefitting from the quarterback’s donations are Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fitler Academics Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Edward Gideon, Abram Jenks, and T. Roosevelt.

“I believe every child deserves a comfortable space to learn and grow,” Hurts said. “Philadelphia has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back to the community in a way that supports our future leaders. Ensuring our schools are equipped with essential resources like air conditioning is one step toward helping our students achieve their very best.”

The Philly Voice reported that has been a long-standing issue that the schools in the district needed units. A five-year strategic plan released last year confirmed that more than 100 schools require AC installations or upgrades.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jalen Hurts for his generosity and commitment to our schools, our students, and our employees,” said Tony B. Watlington, Sr. Ed.D., Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. “This contribution not only enhances the physical infrastructure of our schools but also demonstrates a meaningful investment in our student’s well-being and academic success. As temperatures continue rising in Philadelphia, we know air conditioning can significantly influence the learning experience.”

This good news for the Philadelphia students comes a year after Hurts inked a $255M five-year contract extension, of which $179.3 million will be guaranteed. That signing made him the highest-paid NFL player. The quarterback’s annual salary is $51 million. He is also the first player in Eagles history to have a no-trade clause contract.

Great for a player who was the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.