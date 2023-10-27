NFL Star Jalen Hurts Brings Girlfriend, Bry Burrows, To Time100 Next Gala

In a celebratory moment for Jalen Hurts’ rising career, the NFL quarterback brought his girlfriend, Bry Burrows, as his plus-one to the Time100 Next Gala in New York City recently. Hurts is part of the publication’s list of rising leaders in 2023.

The 25-year-old brought his special date as he accepted the honor on Oct. 24 as part of the Time100 Next’s Phenoms list, as reported by People. The relatively low-key couple appeared to match in black outfits to commemorate Hurts’ achievement.

Leading the Philadelphia Eagles to its first Super Bowl appearance in five years this past February, Hurts, one of the highest-paid players in NFL history, is making strides in sports and beyond.

“The Eagles signed Jalen to a record-­breaking contract extension this offseason, and he feels that accountability and responsibility to make them glad they made that investment,” shares two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning in the profile for Hurts. “He sees it for what it is: the Eagles are paying him for what they expect him to do now. He’s a model of how to approach a job.”

As for Hurt’s blossoming love life, the former University of Alabama star confirmed his relationship as he heralded the cover of Essence. He told the publication that he is “spoken for” with Burrows, whom he met in college.

“I knew a long time ago,” shared Hurts in the cover story. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

The two first took their relationship public when Hurts won the NFC championship in January. Burrows was seen on the field after her significant other secured his spot in Super Bowl LVII.

While dating her sports superstar, Burrows is also a trailblazer in her own field. After obtaining an M.B.A. at her alma mater, Burrows has risen in the tech industry, working as an artificial intelligence partner for IBM. She now resides in Dallas for the position, but it is clear that the long-term couple is making the long-distance work.

