Jalen Hurts’ Side-Eye Says It All As Eagles Prep For White House Visit

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to visit the White House for the customary post championship trip on April 28, but at least one member, the team’s star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, hinted on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala on April 24 that he would not be joining the team on that trip.

According to People Magazine, Time reporters asked him at their event if he was going to the White House with his teammates, and although Hurts did not offer a verbal confirmation or denial in response, the look on his face and side-eye glances at reporters resonated with people on social media.

Will Jalen Hurts visit the White House next week? pic.twitter.com/a82rZwnK0a — TIME (@TIME) April 25, 2025

The Eagles’ previous opportunity to visit the White House in 2018 came as Donald Trump, then, as now, the occupant of the Oval Office, insulted NFL players who protested social injustices and although the team left it up to players whether to accept it or not, most of the team’s Black leaders chose not to attend. The subsequent withdrawal of the offer from Trump and the White House prompted commentary from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

“The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it’s no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great. Their athletic accomplishments on the field led to a historic victory this year. Fans all across the country rallied behind them because we like to root for the underdog and we feel joy when we see the underdogs finally win. I’m equally proud of the Eagles’ activism off the field. These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation — a nation in which we are free to express our opinions,” Mayor Kenney said in a statement.

LMAOOOOO stop asking this man that question. The answer is NO 😭😩 https://t.co/kiEYHFr6gD — Ms. B (@VictoriiaHannah) April 25, 2025

He said nothing, but said everything you needed to know https://t.co/7IZnhJAE4E — Trey Young (@treyyoung1123) April 25, 2025

It is hilarious to see people mad that he probably isnt going. Same group is mad is the same group that says people should have freedoms to do things soooooo https://t.co/xFVF4OkLFR — 8th Hoekage Ant (@darth_ant) April 25, 2025

The majorly upgraded.

“I’m not gone be there.” https://t.co/SQ0RgmkZ3W — A’ja Wilson’s Leg Sleeve (@GOATSleeve22) April 25, 2025

On social media, Hurts’ restrained commentary gained a life of its own as many users quoted the video posted to Time’s official account, offering up their own interpretations that his response to the question was itself a loud answer to the question in the negative.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, although the players are free to decide whether they will or will not attend in their own personal capacities, as is their prerogative, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt indicated in a statement that the Trump administration expected the Eagles to visit the White House.

“April 28, I can confirm that the Philadelphia Eagles will be here at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory,” Leavitt said. “I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent. We want to correct the record. We sent an invitation they enthusiastically accepted and you will see them here on April 28.”

RELATED CONTENT: Jalen Hurts And The Eagles Downplay Trump, Mahomes And Company Have Different Response