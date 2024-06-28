There Are Mixed Reactions To Jamaal Bowman Becoming The First ‘Squad’ Member To Lose Primary Re-Election Bid 

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) became the first member of the group of House legislators known as “The Squad” to lose a primary re-election bid, and there are mixed feelings.

Bowman, 48, lost the high-profile election to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, 70, on June 25 to represent the Bronx-area district. As Bowman has been labeled as a “progressive,” Latimer has been deemed more a moderate Democrat with 35 years of political experience, said he’s “got a record of showing you what I do and how I do it.”

Squad members have issued support for Bowman following the results of the race. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) released a statement, calling out the pro-Israel lobbying group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), $20 million spent to unseat Bowman.

“That was the staggering price tag on unseating Jamaal Bowman – a Black former middle school principal and transformative, effective progressive legislator unafraid to challenge the status quo and stand up for regular, everyday people,” she wrote.

“…AIPAC and their allies – backed by far-right Donald Trump mega-donors – poured a tidal wave of cash into this primary race, showing us just how desperate these billionaire extremists are in their attempts to buy our democracy, promote their own gain and silence the voices of progress and justice.”

My statement on AIPAC's threat to Democracy.



Their far-right SuperPac and allies spent $20M to unseat my brother @JamaalBowmanNY.



— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 26, 2024

Bowman himself called the group out during his concession speech, saying, “We should be outraged when a super PAC of dark money can spend (millions of) dollars to brainwash people into believing something that isn’t true.”

The AIPAC supported Latimer’s campaign with more than $1.5 million in donations. Just days before the election, Bowman spoke at a rally and said his supporters would show the group who has “the power” of the South Bronx. However, those supporters he felt would re-elect him jumped on social media to claim the opposite.

“Jamaal Bowman did this to himself. Now, he gotta take this big L.,” @iamchanteezy wrote on X.

“As for Latimer, I hope his campaign continues to campaign in Westchester County as well as make rounds in the Northeast Section of The Bronx (including Wakefield, Co-Op city, etc). #Elections2024”

Jamaal Bowman did this to himself. Now, he gotta take this big L.



As for Latimer, I hope his campaign continues to campaign in Westchester County as well as make rounds in the Northeast Section of The Bronx (including Wakefield, Co-Op city, etc). #Elections2024

Comments such as, ”Yes, he did do it to himself,” flooded under the video. Another comment accused Bowman of being anti-semitic and pushing anti-Semitism to take over if he would.

“Let’s see if Bowman will campaign to keep the seat with the Democrats… That we know the answer to that tells much of why he lost f’n big tonight for an incumbent,” @yoclockface said.

“I tell ya, if JB won, it would have really told me that vile Anti-semitism would not be a dealbreaker for too many.”

Others are calling on Latimer, who received heavy endorsements from former First Lady and Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, to spend time in the Bronx over the summer months if he really wants the residents’ support.

While GOP legislators like Marjorie Taylor Greene took the time to ridicule Bowman in his defeat, Democratic and fellow New York leaders like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued support but stood with the voters on their decision.

“The results speak for themselves. The voters have spoken,” Jeffries said, according to Politico. “And we accept those results across the board, across the country.”