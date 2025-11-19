Politics by Keka Araújo Jamaica’s Consul General To New York, Alsion Roach Wilson, Has Died She was the founder of her own financial consulting firm, the Alsion Roach Group, following a celebrated Wall Street career.







Alsion Roach Wilson, Jamaica’s highly regarded Consul General to New York since 2019, has died at her New York home, officials announced last week.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith confirmed the passing with “deep sadness” and praised Wilson’s exemplary service as the eleventh person to hold the post.

“Consul-General Wilson served Jamaica at the highest level of excellence during her tenure from July 2019 to present,” Johnson Smith said in a statement. “Her accomplishments defy the time during which she served with deep commitment to country, the foreign service and indeed to Jamaicans at home and abroad.”

A respected figure in finance before entering diplomatic service, Wilson was known for her dedication to the diaspora, overseeing Jamaica’s interests in Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and 33 U.S. states. She was the founder of her own financial consulting firm, the Alsion Roach Group, following a celebrated Wall Street career, which included senior roles at Bear Stearns and Greylock Capital Management.

During her tenure, the diplomat notably spearheaded an assistance program for Jamaican medical professionals overseas to aid the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also chaired the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Consular Corps in New York, focusing on enhancing regional collaboration.

On Nov. 8, New York Mayor Eric Adams expressed his condolences, stating via Twitter, “I’m saddened by the passing of the Consul General of Jamaica in New York, Alsion Roach Wilson. She was a committed diplomat who strengthened our ties with Jamaica and the Jamaican community. My condolences to her family, staff, and the entire Jamaican and diplomatic community.”

Wilson, who migrated to the United States after being born in St. Catherine, was appointed to the post in 2019 by Minister Johnson Smith. She was awarded the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander for her service.

Posts on social media offered condolences as well as celebrated the fallen politician.

“I am profoundly saddened by the passing of my dear friend and Consul General of Jamaica to New York, Alsion Roach Wilson,” Andrew Holness penned on Facebook. “Alsion was a devout Jamaican whose love for her country was as deep as it was enduring. She dedicated her heart and soul to service, to lifting others, to strengthening the bonds between Jamaica and its diaspora, and to ensuring that our nation’s voice was heard with pride and purpose on the world stage. She was a bridge between Jamaica and the United States, using her warmth, grace, and influence to advance Jamaica’s interests with quiet power and steadfast commitment. Beyond her official duties, Alsion was generous of spirit, supporting numerous charitable causes and giving selflessly to those in need.”

He continued, “Her passing leaves a void in our hearts, but also a legacy of devotion, patriotism, and excellence that will continue to inspire all who knew her. Rest well, Alsion. Thank you for your love, your friendship, and your unwavering dedication to Jamaica. You have left behind a great legacy of service, compassion, and national pride.”

Minister Johnson Smith described the veteran diplomat as an “ever-patriotic, generous and beautiful soul” while extending his deepest condolences to her family, including her husband, Omar, and children, Brian and Vanessa.

