8 Orgs To Support Jamaica’s Much-Needed Hurricane Relief

When Hurricane Melissa reached Jamaica with Category 5 ferocity, the island was slammed by gale‑force winds and torrential rain, placing the Caribbean nation into a full‑blown humanitarian crisis. The devastation demands more than sympathy; it calls for action in the form of relief and resources. Here are eight concrete ways to donate to Jamaica’s hurricane relief effort.

American Friends of Jamaica Disaster Relief Fund

American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) Disaster Relief Fund, a nonprofit based in the United States that has been aiding Jamaica since 1982, provides emergency aid—including food, shelter, and rebuilding — to communities affected by disasters. Operating from the U.S., it works hand in hand with Jamaican partners. In response to Hurricane Melissa’s landfall, the fund has been mobilized to deliver relief and support reconstruction for storm‑hit areas.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief, a health‑focused nonprofit, has mobilized emergency supplies, pre‑positioned aid, and cash resources to support the relief effort in Jamaica. In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s landfall, the organization turned its attention to Jamaica and the broader Caribbean, where battered health facilities and vulnerable communities are scrambling amid storm damage, flooding, and collapsed infrastructure. Donations can be made through Direct Relief’s Hurricane Melissa page.

Global Empowerment Mission

Global Empowerment Mission’s (GEM) Caribbean Response, bolstered by its crew, including a unit stationed in Kingston, Jamaica, has prepositioned supplies, mobilized logistics, and coordinated relief across Jamaica and the broader region in anticipation of the storm. Operating ahead of and after Hurricane Melissa’s landfall, GEM’s swift, on‑the‑ground presence has been crucial for the island nation besieged by storm surge and flooding. Donate to GEM at their donation portal.

GiveDirectly — Cash Transfers to Jamaicans

GiveDirectly, a nonprofit that distributes cash to those in need, rolled out emergency cash transfers to families affected by Hurricane Melissa. The money gives recipients the freedom to cover pressing necessities — groceries, shelter, or medical bills —without relying on donations. The campaign kicked off the moment the storm passed.

World Food Programme

The United Nations’ food-aid agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), is providing emergency food kits, logistics, and disaster-response supplies to Jamaica’s government in flood-and storm-affected communities following Hurricane Melissa’s landfall. WFP is well-equipped to respond to large-scale disasters through its existing systems. To donate, visit the WFP website and search for Hurricane Melissa relief.

Red Cross Movement

The international Red Cross/Red Crescent network, working with the Jamaica Red Cross local society, initiated early-action efforts in Jamaica and the broader Caribbean before and after Hurricane Melissa. These efforts included shelters, evacuations, and relief supplies (water, tarps, medical kits). Coordinated relief efforts are crucial due to the storm’s historic strength and Jamaica’s vulnerable infrastructure.

Send Relief

Send Relief, a faith-based humanitarian network affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, mobilizes local church partners, generators, food, emergency supplies, and volunteers to Jamaica and neighboring islands affected by Hurricane Melissa. They aim to provide relief during and after the storm’s passage. This faith-based relief channel complements larger NGOs and churches, potentially reaching underserved communities. To donate, visit the Send Relief Hurricane Melissa page.

Good360

Good360, a U.S.-based nonprofit, teams up with partner NGOs to coordinate logistics for goods and disaster relief. For Hurricane Melissa, they’re pulling together generators, tarps, hygiene kits, and other essentials, sending them to Jamaica and tapping both the island’s logistics network and their own global support hubs. The organization’s core mission is to deliver essential supplies to affected areas during and after disasters. Good360 knows that a smooth supply chain can make all the difference. Their Hurricane Melissa relief activation page offers a way for individuals to donate or otherwise support the effort.

