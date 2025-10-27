Hurricane Melissa Expected To Hit Jamaica As Category 5 Storm

Jamaica is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Melissa, as weather forecasts predict the Category 5 storm will hit the island Oct. 27.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a bulletin warning that the center of the deadly hurricane is located 130 miles south-southwest of Kingston, or 104 miles south of Treasure Beach in St. Elizabeth. Hurricane Melissa, which has had sustained winds increased to nearly 160 mph (miles per hour), is expected Oct. 27 and will be followed by a northeastward acceleration Oct. 28. The core of of the storm is expected to move near or over Jamaica on the night of Oct. 27 or the following day, Oct. 28. The volatile storm is anticipated to hit landfall on southwestern Jamaica as a major hurricane early Oct. 28.

Rainfall is expected to reach 15-30 inches in parts of Jamaica over the next several days. Weather authorities are predicting catastrophic flash floods and landslides.

According to The Associated Press, Category 5 is the highest level for a hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale (According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, “Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”). Sustained winds typically exceed 157 mph. This forecast is for the strongest hurricane in recent history, expected to directly hit the small island.

Hurricane Melissa has already had casualties, as the storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic. Another person is missing.

“I want to urge Jamaicans to take this seriously,” said Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Council. “Do not gamble with Melissa. It’s not a safe bet.”

Updates can be seen here online.

