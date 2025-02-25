News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jamaican Man Dresses Up As Homer Simpson To Claim Lottery Jackpot The latest winner of the Super Lotto jackpot in the Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) game won J$258 million







A Jamaican businessman from Central Jamaica went to pick up his J$258 million lottery jackpot winnings by dressing in a Homer Simpson costume.

According to The Jamaican Observer, the man identified as D Williams is the latest winner of the Super Lotto jackpot in the Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) game. The drawing took place on Friday, Jan. 24, when he hit the jackpot by winning with the numbers 04, 10, 15, 22, 30, and the superball 08.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamaica Observer (@jamaicaobserver)

Williams told the media outlet that he saw the winning numbers in a dream.

“I’ve been playing these same numbers since I dreamed them. I wasn’t always buying Super Lotto, but since I had the dream, I have been buying those numbers. I had a feeling they would win one day, so even when I buy them, and they don’t play, I keep buying them.”

The media outlet attended the event, announcing Williams as the latest winner. Danielle Douglas, VP of Lotteries and Transactions at SVL, told the Jamaican Observer that they were excited for their newest millionaire.

“We are very excited to welcome our newest member to the super millionaire club. We are heartened to learn that Mr. Williams plans to use the money to expand his business which means he will be using his winning to positively impact not only himself or his immediate family but his community and the Jamaica economy through direct and indirect employment.”

Williams said that he will be investing in real estate and expanding his current business with the lottery winnings.

“This is a lot of money, and I want to be smart about it,” Williams said. “You can’t really go wrong with investing in real estate and I had wanted to expand my business for some time, and now I have the money to do it.”

