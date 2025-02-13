Shaq Connects With New Jersey Lottery For $5 Scratch-Off Game

NBA Hall of Famer and New Jersey native Shaquille O’Neal has partnered with the New Jersey Lottery to introduce a new scratch-off game.

In partnership with the New Jersey Lottery, the seven-foot, one-inch sports analyst has created a $5 scratch-off game called “Jersey Giant Winnings,” with a first prize of $200,000. The game started on Jan. 5 and has already garnered a top prize winner, leaving two more top prizes up for grabs.

Shaq spoke about the partnership with the state lottery and how his New Jersey upbringing can encourage others to pursue their dreams and succeed. He talked about the importance of being involved in the lottery, mentioning that 30% of the proceeds that the lottery brings in go toward the state pension program, as it primarily goes to teachers, police officers, and firefighters.

“It’s a big deal for myself and my family. I think of myself as a neighborhood guy who was following his dreams but still remained humble…it just shows kids that if you follow your dreams, anything is possible.”

He also spoke about how he got into basketball growing up in Jersey and his father’s influence in taking him to a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden when they played Dr. J and the Philadelphia 76ers. It was then that he knew what direction he wanted to go in for a career choice.

“I was having trouble in the academic world, and my father was trying all types of things to motivate me, and he knew Dr. J was my guy,” Shaq recalled. “So he told me that if I get good grades, he’d take me to see Dr. J play. So, one day, he comes into the house and says, ‘Come on, we got to catch a train.’ And then we get to Madison Square Garden. I get to see my favorite player, and he goes baseline, and he throws it down, and the crowd goes crazy. At that time, I remember vividly saying to my father, I know what I want to be when I grow up. I want to be just like Dr. J.”

The “Jersey Giant Winnings” game has top prizes of $200,000, $20,000, and $2,000. On average, better than 1 in 5 tickets wins a prize for the lottery game.

