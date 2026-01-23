Jamaican Company Donates $100M Toward Hurricane Melissa Recovery

United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) received a $100 million donation from a fintech company, JETS. The charitable organization stated that it will allocate 100% of the funds for Hurricane Mellissa relief efforts.

Dr. Devon Smith, Chair of the UWJ board of directors, praised JETS for its generous gift, which he said is the organization’s largest donation ever. The organization says it aims to prioritize helping Jamaica’s most vulnerable residents with the funds.

“This donation impacts not only in terms of the infrastructure, but shows how JETS is ensuring the stability and resilience of the education system,” Smith said during the ceremonial check hand-over ceremony, as reported by the Jamaica Observer.

Through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund, JETS will donate $50 million to each of its eight beneficiaries. The first round of funding recipients includes Belmont Academy, St. Elizabeth Technical High School, William Knibb Memorial High School, Hampton School, Black River High School, Manning’s School, Mustard Seed Communities, and the UWJ’s agricultural relief program. Organizers will announce the recipients for the second phase of donations at a later date.

“We have appreciated working with United Way of Jamaica as the organisation is a stalwart ally and has made it possible for us to reach out to the wider society through our CSR program, especially with our focus on education and healthcare,” said JETS Chief Executive Officer Edmundo Jenez in a press release.



This isn’t the first time JETS has supported the organization. In 2024, the company provided its financial assistance for Hurricane Beryl relief efforts. The hurricane left an estimated $6.5 billion worth of damage in its wake, according to the U.N.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall on the island in late October 2025. The category 5 storm devastated the island with winds reaching 185 miles per hour and rainfall of 18 to 24 inches. The World Bank estimates that the catastrophic storm caused physical damage totaling US$8.8 billion. The storm resulted in 54 deaths in Jamaica and an estimated 43 in Haiti.

