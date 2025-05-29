BE Global by Kandiss Edwards Gas Station Attendant Jacks $243,000 From Customer’s Credit Card In Jamaica Alisa Morris admitted to stealing J$243,000 from the credit card of a gas station customer. Morris ordered to pay restitution.







A Jamaican gas station pump attendant was charged with theft.

Alisa Morris admitted to stealing J$243,000 from a gas station customer’s credit card. Morris appeared in St. Andrew Parish court on May 27, in Kingston, the Jamaican Observer reported.

According to reports, the fraudulent withdrawals from the customer’s account occurred over two days, from Dec. 9, 2024, to Dec. 11, 2024. The National Commercial Bank held the account.

The customer first filed the complaint after patronizing the Kingston gas station. As is customary, the customer handed over their debit card from NCB for payment. Unfortunately, the customer forgot to retrieve their debit card, and consequently, Morris was given access to the customer’s funds for a full day. Within that time, the gas attendant amassed multiple transactions. The gas station patron was made aware of the purchases via transaction alerts.

Morris was given bail and secured new employment at a fast-food restaurant. From the time of her new employment, she accrued J$50,000. She told the court she would be applying the funds toward restitution.

The convicted criminal will remain out of jail and continue to reimburse the unnamed customer.

According to the Jamaican Observer, “The court has ordered the funds be returned in 3 installments: J$50,000 by June 13, J$100,000 by June 27, and J$78,000 by July 15, 2025.”

The judge extended Morris’s bail under the condition that she reports to the Kingston Central Police Station every Wednesday and Saturday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

While this customer will see a restorative resolution, not all Kington residents are so fortunate. The popular travel destination is reportedly plagued by theft, among other crimes. The city ranked third on Travel Safe’s list of the most dangerous destinations in Jamaica. Yet, the country profited $4.3 billion in tourism revenue in 2024. The figure far surpasses previous statistics, according to the Jamaican Information Service.

However, future tourists may want to reconsider the country as a getaway location. The U.S. Department of State lists the area at a “Level 3” location. The Level 3 designation advises travelers to “reconsider” their travel plans due to crime.

