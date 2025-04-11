Beloved Jamaican Restaurant in Bakersfield, CA, Calls On Community For Help

Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen, a popular Jamaican restaurant in Bakersfield, California, was forced to close its doors due to financial difficulties. The owner is asking for assistance from the community to reopen this cherished local eatery.

Barrington Lewis opened the Jamaican restaurant in 2017. Known for its authentic cuisine and welcoming atmosphere, the restaurant quickly gained popularity among locals. Lewis mentioned that he began facing financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought capacity constraints and rising inflation. The Jamaica-born native noted that his restaurant did not receive the financial assistance related to COVID that other businesses received during that time.

“I fell short of getting the financial support that the nation was getting, and I didn’t get it because they exhausted the money that they had allotted for small businesses like mine. I was kind of counting on that,” Lewis told the Jamaica Observer.

Despite a significant rise in supply and operating costs, with some expenses even doubling, Lewis said his priority was to provide affordable food for his customers. Therefore, he was reluctant to raise his prices. The financial strain led him to fall behind on his rent. Although he attempted to establish a repayment plan, his landlord terminated his lease, forcing him to relocate.

He acquired a new building about five minutes from his old location. Lewis planned to reopen there on April 1 but could not due to financial constraints. The business owner says he is facing difficulties obtaining the financial resources required to purchase restaurant equipment, supplies, and a rental deposit. He has launched a GoFundMe to help raise $20,000 to help cover the costs.

The business owner, who provided free food to unhoused people, hopes to reconnect with his customers with whom he has built solid relationships over the years. Lewis has yet to announce a date for the restaurant’s reopening.

