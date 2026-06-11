Women by Selena Hill Jamaican Marketing Executive Netania Mundell Turns NYU Degree Into Global Brand Success The Jamaican-born marketer reflects on overcoming self-doubt, earning a degree from NYU, and helping lead digital campaigns for major brands like Guinness and Smirnoff Ice







Jamaican-born marketing professional Netania Mundell is proving that career pivots can open doors to unexpected opportunities.

The 29-year-old recently graduated from New York University with a master’s degree in Integrated Marketing, adding another milestone to a journey that has taken her from studying accounting in Jamaica to helping shape marketing strategies for some of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands. Today, Mundell serves as an associate of digital activation at Diageo, where she works on brands including Guinness and Smirnoff Ice across North America, according to the Jamaica Observer.

Mundell says her path into marketing was less about abandoning one dream and more about discovering where her talents naturally aligned. Her current role combines her strengths as “the strategist, the storyteller, the cultural observer, the creative,” while allowing her to bring a distinctly Jamaican perspective to global campaigns, she told the Jamaica Observer.

“I am very unserious in the best way,” Mundell said, describing the upbeat personality that helped her build an online following and eventually launch the Netschat podcast after graduating from university.

Raised in Portmore, St. Catherine, Jamaica, Mundell credits her family, especially her father, for encouraging her ambitions. Her experiences as a content creator also helped sharpen the cultural awareness and storytelling instincts she now applies in the corporate world. In an era when brands are expected to be “culturally aware, digitally fluent, and emotionally intelligent,” those skills have become invaluable assets.

Mundell’s journey has not been without challenges. After relocating to the United States in 2022, she battled self-doubt before beginning her studies at NYU. She questioned whether she belonged in such a competitive environment before reminding herself that she had earned her place.

Today, she manages marketing initiatives for Guinness North America and Smirnoff Ice North America while continuing to draw inspiration from her Caribbean roots. Looking ahead, Mundell said she sees her future at the intersection of creativity, strategy, and human behavior—using marketing not simply to sell products, but to create meaningful connections between brands and consumers.

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