Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Celebrates Caribbean Heritage, Announces Statewide Recognition

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore proclaimed June 2026 as Caribbean American Heritage Month in Maryland on June 6, using the occasion to celebrate his Jamaican ancestry and recognize the contributions of Caribbean communities across the state.

Moore made the announcement during the Caribbean Heritage Festival at Bladensburg Waterfront Park, where hundreds gathered for a day of cultural performances, food, and community events. The proclamation formally recognizes the role Caribbean Americans have played in Maryland’s civic, economic, and cultural development.

The Democratic governor, whose mother emigrated from Trelawny, Jamaica, spoke about his family’s roots while highlighting the state’s Caribbean population and its impact on Maryland.

“I know where I come from,” Moore said during his remarks. “I am proud of my Jamaican heritage and proud of my Caribbean heritage.”

The festival was organized as part of Caribbean American Heritage Month, which is observed nationally each June. The event brought together residents, community leaders, and cultural organizations representing countries throughout the Caribbean diaspora.

Moore also used the event to discuss priorities of his administration, including efforts aimed at expanding economic opportunities and supporting immigrant communities throughout the state.

“Maryland is not just a safe haven for Caribbean people,” Gov. Wes Moore said. “It is a place where everyone, regardless of their origin story, has an opportunity to grow, thrive, and succeed.”

The governor’s remarks emphasized the connection between Maryland’s immigrant communities and the state’s broader economic growth. He noted that Caribbean Americans have helped shape industries, neighborhoods, and institutions throughout the state.

The proclamation comes as state leaders continue recognizing the growing influence of Caribbean communities across Maryland and the United States. The June 6 event featured live entertainment, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and cultural exhibitions, drawing attendees from across the region to commemorate Caribbean heritage and community leadership.

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