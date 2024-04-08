Women by Stacy Jackson USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson And Twanisha Terry Carry Injured Jamaican Sprinter Off Track Jamaican sprinter Shashalee Forbes limped off the track on the shoulders of USA rivals Sha'Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry.









At the Miramar Invitational Meeting in Florida on April 6, Jamaican sprinter Shashalee Forbes sustained an injury during the final of the 100m event.

USA’s World 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson and her training partner Twanisha Terry promptly came to Forbes’ side to support her as she walked off the track, according to SportsMax.

Twanisha Terry and Sha’Carri Richardson helping Shashalee Forbes today after she picked up an injury at the Miramar Invitational 👏 pic.twitter.com/U0SXGxPyY2 — RoriDunk (@FitzDunk) April 7, 2024

The Jamaican speedster, who had previously finished third in her 100m heat, took to Instagram to thank the Americans for their sportsmanship at Saturday’s invitational. “Today didn’t go as I expected. Picked up an injury during my 100m final,” she wrote, “Thanks to @canonlybeme__ and @itsshacarri, who ran to my rescue♥️🙏🏾.” She assured supporters that she will “be okay in the name of Jesus” and added, “I just got to do some recovery, and I’ll definitely be back stronger. 💪🏾 ❤️.”

Forbes’ spirit remained resilient as she left followers with a positive message: “Remember, pain is temporary, and scars do tell stories🤞🏾✌🏾.”

Terry wished Forbes a “speedy recovery” in the comments section.

Earlier this year, the Jamaican athlete spoke about her renewed dedication to dietary changes and focus for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I would say at this point, in the season, yes, I am in better shape compared to last year,” she told Daily Observer Jamaica and clarified that she stopped eating fast food and incorporated more protein and iron into her diet. “Once I am healthy, then anything is possible,” she added, speaking about her injury-free career at the time. “My training is going great so far because I don’t have any injuries at the moment—and, hopefully, I can carry on injury-free for the remainder of the season.”

Forbes’ dedication to the sport has already yielded impressive results, including a world-leading 7.03 seconds in the women’s 60m event earlier this year. Last season, she clocked a personal best of 10.96 seconds in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships, ranking her as the sixth-fastest Jamaican woman in 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: 8 Hip-Hop Album Covers That Go Down In Black History