Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Famed Jamaican Runner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Retires As Most Decorated 100M Sprinter In History Fraser-Pryce has won eight Olympic medals through her years-long career.







Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, known as the most decorated 100 m sprinter in track and field, has officially announced her retirement.

The eight-time Olympic medallist made history not only for her talents on the track, but also for her vibrant showcase of her personality. With her colorful hair flowing behind her, often representing the colors of her native country, the Jamaican runner has confirmed suspicions that she has taken her final lap.

The athlete and mother has made her hometown of Waterhouse in Kingston, Jamaica, proud, while noting every “millisecond” of her successful career. She posted her farewell statement on Instagram.



“For the past 18 years, time down to the very millisecond, has been at the epicenter of my life,” she began as she reflected on her past 275 races. “For nearly two decades, I have made every second count, and I give God all the glory for blessing me with a career in something I have grown to love so deeply.”

She continued, “This sport has given me joy beyond measure. It has shaped me, disciplined me, and carried me to heights I could only dream of as a young girl in Waterhouse. Yet as I reflect, I no longer see time only in seconds—I see it in years. The years I gave to sprinting will forever remain among the greatest of my life.”

She then thanked her family for supporting her, including her husband, Jason, and son, Zyon, for their entrance into her life at “God’s perfect timing.”

The 38-year-old has competed in four Olympic Games, beginning her career in 2008 during the Beijing events. There, she became the first Caribbean woman to win gold in the 100m. According to NBC Sports, the win shocked fans while making her a notable name in the sport.

From then on, the 100m race became her signature event, earning another gold medal in the 2012 London Games. With a bronze and silver win at two subsequent Olympics, Fraser-Pryce solidified herself as the most decorated sprinter in the event’s history.

Standing at five feet, the proclaimed “pocket rocket” has garnered international acclaim in sprinting and among Caribbean athletes. She also emphasized her love for her people and the ability to champion them on a global stage.

“I am a proud daughter of the soil, and I owe an eternal debt of gratitude to Jamaica,” she added. ” To my fellow Jamaicans—thank you for your unyielding love, loyalty, and pride that have propelled me year after year. It has been the greatest honor to carry our flag across the world. We may be small, but we are mighty, and I am humbled to have represented the strength of our nation with passion on the global stage.”

Now, the notable sprinter leaves the competition to continue working on her Pocket Rocket Foundation. The philanthropic endeavor provides scholarships to student-athletes striving for gold, just as she has.

“From Waterhouse to the world, every second has been for something greater,” concluded Fraser-Pryce. ” And as I pass the baton to the next generation, let this be your reminder that time will honor your greatness.”

RELATED CONTENT: Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, 8x Olympian, Smoked Fellow Parents At Son’s School In Old-Fashioned Foot Race