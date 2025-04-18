Sports by Kandiss Edwards Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, 8x Olympian, Smoked Fellow Parents At Son’s School In Old-Fashioned Foot Race The 8x Olympian added another gold medal to her collection at her son's Sports Day at school.







Sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce may have wrapped up her Olympic career, but her competitive fire is still burning, this time, on the playground.

The eight-time Olympian gold medalist recently stole the spotlight at her son’s school sports day in Jamaica, where she dominated a parents’ 100-meter dash. Fraser-Pryce, 37, shared video footage of the race on Instagram, showing her effortlessly pulling ahead of the competition. In a lighthearted caption, she joked, “They haven’t banned me yet, so I’m at the line.”

She also posted a photo of her son standing on a mini podium with his gold medal, proudly calling him her “champion boy.”

This marks the second year in a row Fraser-Pryce has dazzled at her son’s school event. In 2023, she also won the parents’ race, earning widespread praise on social media for her display of athleticism and joyful participation as both a mom and a sports legend.

NBC Sports asked the Olympian why she chose to run the race and she proudly responded, “Yes, why not? I’m a parent. It’s a parents’ race, so I showed up for the parents’ race. I had to show up.”

The Future For Fraser-Pryce

The proud mom’s appearance at the school event comes after her withdrawal from the 100-meter semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to a pre-race injury sustained during warm-up. This incident marked an unexpected and quiet end to her fifth and final Olympic Games. ​

In light of this, Fraser-Pryce announced her intention to return to competitive athletics in 2025, aiming to conclude her illustrious career on a high note. She stated she has “unfinished business” following the disappointing end to her Olympic journey. ​

The veteran athlete posted a montage of her career highlights. Footage also shows the powerhouse sprinter training.

“It’s not about size. It’s not about your age. It’s not about your color. It’s not about any of that. Time will honor your greatness,” she stated.

Balancing motherhood with elite competition, Fraser-Pryce continues to inspire fans worldwide—not only as a champion on the track but also as a role model at home.​

RELATED CONTENT: Black Girl Magic On The Olympic Stage Highlights Black Iconography At Its Best