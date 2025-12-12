Uncategorized by Daron Pressley Jamaican Tourism is Back: The Mouttet Mile Signals Recovery After Hurricane Melissa Today, horse racing in Jamaica employs over 100,000 people,







Source: Jamaica is committed to the recovery of tourism and its people. Photo Credit: Supreme Ventures Group Limited

Tourism is Jamaica’s primary source of foreign exchange, contributing 30% to the gross domestic product, both directly and indirectly. The industry employs approximately 175,000 Jamaicans and serves as a major economic driver for sectors such as construction, banking and finance, utilities, entertainment, and agriculture. More than just a vacation spot, Jamaican tourism is the backbone that supports communities, sustains small businesses, and fuels nationwide economic growth.

That backbone was tested when Hurricane Melissa hit the island, sparking widespread concern among travelers and raising questions about recovery efforts. While the storm heavily impacted western regions, two-thirds of Jamaica — including Kingston and Portmore — remained largely unaffected, enabling the country to recover quickly and begin restoring its most vital economic lifeline: travel.

A Racing Legacy: Jamaica’s Long-Standing Sports Heritage

Horse racing has deep roots in Jamaican culture. The island held its first official horse race in 1816, starting a tradition that grew into a national passion. By the 1980s, the creation of Caymanas Park transformed that early history into a thriving racing industry.

Today, horse racing in Jamaica employs over 100,000 people, with each horse supporting the livelihoods of at least 50 individuals, including trainers, grooms, veterinarians, jockeys, and local vendors. The sport is both a cultural cornerstone and an economic driver, providing stability for Jamaican families across the country.

Weathering the Storm: Addressing Misconceptions After Hurricane Melissa

Following Hurricane Melissa, providing accurate information became crucial. Heather Goldson, Group Head of Marketing at Supreme Ventures Group (SVG), describes how they responded:

“You’re always going to face a situation where you’re focused on sending that message,” she said. “The reality is that we’ve been able to handle it. Kingston has not been hit… Kingston has been working hard to ensure that the West is supported.”

Goldson emphasized that many livelihoods depend on events like the Mouttet Mile. “I also have to think about my caterers, DJs, and small businesses who depend on this Mouttet Mile activity as well. So we balanced it… People are welcome to Jamaica. Jamaica is open for business… We have an incredibly resilient and forgiving landscape!”

The Mouttet Mile: Jamaica’s First Major Post-Hurricane Event

Set on the sprawling 200-acre Caymanas Park, just 20 minutes from Kingston, the Mouttet Mile Invitational is one of the most esteemed races in the English-speaking Caribbean. This year’s event, held on December 6, featured a record-breaking USD $250,000 purse, confirming its status as the region’s top racing event.

For Jamaican jockey Raddesh Roman, the race represents both national pride and personal achievement. Widely recognized as one of Jamaica’s top jockeys, Roman recently won the Graded Stakes race for three-year-olds, strengthening his elite reputation.

Reflecting on the significance of the Mouttet Mile, he said: “It’s one of the biggest races in the Caribbean, so I would be very grateful if I could add that to my list of accolades.”

He also highlighted the emotional importance of unity after the storm. “It’s very important… everybody came out and enjoyed themselves… I’m very excited about what is happening in our country, and we will rebuild.”

A Racing Ecosystem That Supports Thousands

The Mouttet Mile drives a huge economic ecosystem. Gary Peart, Executive Chairman of Supreme Ventures Group, explained the extent of horse racing’s influence.

“So Caymanas supports an ecosystem of about 40 to 50,000 people,” he explained. “When an owner buys a horse, a horse has to have a trainer, a farrier, and it adds on as you go along.”

Reopening quickly was crucial. “We were able to reopen very fast, and to start racing again… to put money back into the mouths of 40,000.”

Peart mentioned that the event required finding a delicate balance: “People are still coming back… We’re trying to find middle ground because the prime minister said, Hey, we need to get back to business.”

Reaching a Global Audience

The Mouttet Mile is also expanding Jamaica’s international reach. “This is our main event,” Peart says. “We partner with Fox Sports. We partner with NYRA, which is the New York Racing Association.”

The broadcast impact is substantial. “The first year, they only showed one race. Today they’re going to show three… potentially four or five million U.S. dollars in media value.”

Even more exciting are the new developments: “NYRA is now considering creating a race in New York where qualifiers compete to reach the Mouttet… Owners in the U.S. will try to win this race to come to Jamaica… The ecosystem will continue to grow.”

A Resilient Island Prepared for Visitors

The Mouttet Mile Invitational represents Jamaica’s resilience, pride in its culture, and economic renewal. As tourism bounces back, small businesses regain strength, and international interest increases, Jamaica is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.

The message is clear: Jamaica is open, thriving, and stronger than ever.