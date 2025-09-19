Jamaican Scholars At Howard University Receive $100K In Scholarships

Howard University students of Jamaican heritage received significant financial aid thanks to the Jamaican Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN). The organization awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to 26 students during its 7th annual HUes of Blue awards ceremony, held on September 13.

The recipients are full-time students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Each awardee, either born in Jamaica or of Jamaican descent, received $4,000 to help cover educational costs.

In addition to awarding scholarships, JHUAN recognized two Howard alumni. Arlene Isaacs-Lowe, Independent Board Director for Compass Group PLC, and Christopher Williams, former CEO of NCB Capital Markets, received Impact Awards for their professional achievements and community service.

Founded in 2018 by Jamaica’s former Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, and Howard University’s 17th President, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, JHUAN was created to mentor and financially support students of Jamaican heritage. The network also works to expand opportunities for students, increase their visibility, and foster a culture of giving back to the university.

This year’s gala featured a keynote speech by Jamaica’s U.S. Ambassador, Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson. After presenting the awards, Ambassador Anderson congratulated the students and urged them to donate to JHUAN after they’ve graduated, to ensure that future students will have the same opportunities.

JHUAN President and Howard University Board of Trustees member, Don Chastian, echoed that sentiment.

“As an alumnus who has benefited greatly from Howard University, it is important that we look for ways to support our academic institutions and pay it forward,” Chastian told the Jamaica Observer.

“JHUAN exists to inspire our students to dream more, learn more, and become more. That is what we hope to inculcate with the help of our partners, donors, and academic institutions,” Chastian said.

At the event, JHUAN received a $100,000 donation from Howard alumna Lisa Brown Alexander, along with an additional $100,000 for the scholarship fund, according to Caribbean News Weekly.

Since its inception, JHUAN has awarded 115 scholarships totaling $463,000.

