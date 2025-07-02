Education by Kandiss Edwards ‘Making A Difference’ Initiative Invests Millions In Student Scholarships Making a Difference initiative has topped all previous years’ donations







On July 2, 1-800-TruckWreck announced that it has awarded over $2.94 million in scholarships and job-readiness program funding through its “Making a Difference” initiative.

The “Making a Difference” initiative has topped all previous years’ donations for three consecutive years. To date, the program has awarded aid to 619 students. Over 500 scholarships have been renewed.

In 2025, 1-800-TruckWreck awarded $432,500 in scholarships to 173 graduating seniors. The initiative gave an additional $12,500 to five specially selected students. Furthermore, an estimated 179 previous recipients will have their scholarships renewed. Students must maintain a 2.5 GPA. Additionally, students must carry a course load of 12 credit hours or more.

In a press release, Amy Witherite, owner of Witherite Law Group, emphasizes the importance of the “Making a Difference” initiative.

“For those who can’t afford college outright, accruing overwhelming student loan debt is a valid concern,” Witherite stated. “Financial assistance can be a lifeline to help students further their education, enhance their skills, and better position themselves for jobs of the future.”

Witherite collaborates with various organizations to support students. These include Fort Worth ISD, Atlanta Public Schools, Crete-Monee School District, and the Dunbar Vocational Career Academy.

Student Response

Georgia Tech student GeNaya Hough praised the scholarship’s impact, “Thanks to the financial relief this scholarship has provided, I haven’t had to work as many hours just to stay afloat. That freedom has allowed me to truly engage in my Georgia Tech experience and pursue leadership and involvement opportunities I’m passionate about.”

Deona Davis, a University of Georgia student, stated, “Their belief in me has not only opened doors but has also instilled in me a greater sense of confidence and determination as I pursue my ambitions in law.”

The “Making a Difference” Scholarship was established in 2014. It continues to recognize students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities.

