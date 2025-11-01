Global by Kandiss Edwards Jamaicans Offered Free Texting Service After Devastation Of Hurricane Melissa Flow Jamaica provided activation instructions for customers on its website to help customers connect to Starlink.







On Oct. 29, Liberty Caribbean, the parent company of Flow Jamaica, announced the deployment of its free emergency communication partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The addition of Starlink to the country’s communication infrastructure is intended to bolster network connectivity across the island after Hurricane Melissa. Customers of Digicel and Flow can take advantage of the offer to boost reception and connectivity using Starlink satellites.

In a news release obtained by St. Vincent Times, Inge Smidts, CEO of Liberty Caribbean, said, “Throughout the day we worked closely with Starlink and their Direct to Cell division to restore as many communication options as possible to our customers in Jamaica, and now we’re able to also offer data messaging connectivity to over 70% of our mobile data customers. This means we can now provide essential emergency mobile data connectivity in addition to SMS and text on the FLOW Starlink network,” she added.

Flow provided activation instructions for customers on its website:

Android Users: Open the Settings app, tap Network & Internet (or Connections), then Mobile Network, select SIM card if dual-SIM, and toggle the VoLTE calls or Enhanced 4G LTE Mode switch to the “on” position to activate the “FLOW STARLINK” network.

iPhone Users: Open Settings, tap Cellular, then Cellular Data Options, then select Voice & Data and choose LTE, VoLTE On. For iPhones with iOS 17 or later, the VoLTE setting is enabled by default. Satellite-augmented mobile connectivity offers an added layer of protection in regions vulnerable to hostile climate shifts.

The partnership comes amid concern over the impact of Hurricane Melissa. Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Oct. 28 as a Category 5. The island sustained winds of up to 185 mph, making it the strongest hurricane ever recorded to hit Jamaica. The storm fell on the western parish of St. Elizabeth and other coastal areas, leaving entire communities underwater and more than half a million residents without power.

After ripping through Jamaica, the storm moved into eastern Cuba, where heavy rainfall, high winds, and widespread evacuations were reported. Authorities warned of extensive infrastructure damage, severe flooding, landslides, and long-term recovery needs.

RELATED CONTENT: 8 Orgs To Support Jamaica’s Much-Needed Hurricane Relief