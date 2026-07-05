Video by Kenneth Meeks Jamail Johnson Uses A Biblical Lesson To Lead Careers To Thee Promised Land Mentorship has the power to part the Red Seas.







How Jamail Johnson Shows Up

Jamail Johnson learned an important lesson from his father that has helped him throughout his career: to show up as himself. It’s basic, but authentic. And his authentic self is heavily religious. It was apparent when Johnson, a marriage counselor and professional speaker for Relationship Counseling Tools, L.L.C., sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE at the XCEL Summit for Men Spotlight Series several years ago.



Leaning Into The Word

From Johnson’s biblical interpretation, every great man in the Bible followed the steps of another great man, he said. Joshua led his people to the Promised Land, just as Moses led them across the Red Sea. It’s mentorship at its best. And while BE isn’t venturing into the religious genre, we admit that just as the Bible remains relevant today, so does Johnson’s perspective on mentorship. We’re re-sharing Johnson’s sentiment with today’s young African Americans embarking on careers in corporate America because positive insights come from everywhere.

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