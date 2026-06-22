News by Ida Harris Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant Drops The Blueprint For ‘BLACKGROUND’ And Breaks Ground On ‘New Birth Village’ The moment embodied the spirit of Juneteenth







On June 21, during Sunday morning church service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant announced “BLACKGROUND,” a massive economic ecosystem designed to build tangible, generational wealth within the Black community. The crown jewel of the launch? New Birth Village, a 390-residence housing development engineered to turn lifetime renters into property owners.

“We’re building this while Kemp is still governor,” Bryant preached. “We’re building this before Keisha goes into the governor’s mansion. We’re building all of this!”

After a two-hour service on Juneteenth weekend, Bryant and first lady Dr. Karri Bryant led the church congregation in a processional ceremony to break ground at the site where New Birth Village will be located.

“Bryant used the analogy of a butterfly’s plight to express the initiative’s determination and flight in a video voiceover posted to Instagram.

“Today, we operate out of the broken psychosis of a butterfly,” Bryant said. “A butterfly, anatomically, should not be able to fly. Its wings are too big, and its body is too heavy that it should never be able to get off the ground … Nobody told the butterfly they weren’t supposed to fly … we have butterfly faith at New Birth. Everything they said we wouldn’t be able to do, we’ve been able to do it.”

“This, ladies and gentlemen, is single-handedly disfiguring and dismantling the spirit of gentrification.”



New Birth Village isn’t your typical community housing project. In a move that defines absolute economic intentionality, New Birth is executing this development with a 100% all-Black team: Black developers, Black construction planners, and Black-owned construction crews, keeping Black dollars circulating right where they belong.

The market response proves that the consumer hunger for high-quality, accessible real estate assets is at an all-time high. Before developers even broke ground or hosted a formal launch event, over 3,000 eager buyers flooded the waiting list for the 390 available units. This massive demand underscores an urgent reality: Black families are ready to invest; they just need the inventory and the access.

Six Pillars of the “BLACKGROUND” Initiative

Dr. Bryant and his leadership team make it clear that housing is just the opening play. New Birth Village anchors a highly intentional, six-pronged institutional framework engineered to build lasting Black economic power from the ground up:

Home Ground (New Birth Village | Homeownership): Expanding direct access to real estate assets as the literal foundation of family equity and generational wealth.

Expanding direct access to real estate assets as the literal foundation of family equity and generational wealth. Common Ground (The King’s Table | Food Security): Combating regional food insecurity with precision. Through bi-weekly distributions every first and third Saturday, the church ensures the community’s physical health matches its economic growth.

Combating regional food insecurity with precision. Through bi-weekly distributions every first and third Saturday, the church ensures the community’s physical health matches its economic growth. Higher Ground (Education | Civic Engagement): Creating multiple dimensions of opportunity—spanning academic scholarships, skilled trades training, voter education, and civic leadership development. The directive here is clear: protecting civil rights is inseparable from building financial independence.

Creating multiple dimensions of opportunity—spanning academic scholarships, skilled trades training, voter education, and civic leadership development. The directive here is clear: protecting civil rights is inseparable from building financial independence. Economic Ground (Business & Entrepreneurship): The macro-play. BLACKGROUND has set an aggressive mandate to help launch one million new Black-owned businesses by 2030 by providing entrepreneurs with critical marketplace networks, mentorship, and scaling resources.

The macro-play. BLACKGROUND has set an aggressive mandate to help launch one million new Black-owned businesses by 2030 by providing entrepreneurs with critical marketplace networks, mentorship, and scaling resources. Firm Ground (Financial Literacy): Delivering the tactical, high-level tools and wealth-management strategies required to build credit, master investments, and protect capital for generations.

Delivering the tactical, high-level tools and wealth-management strategies required to build credit, master investments, and protect capital for generations. Holy Ground (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church): The spiritual center and strategic corporate engine powering the entire movement, operating far beyond the sanctuary doors.

The Top of the Bottom Line When it comes to closing the racial wealth gap, teaching financial literacy is no longer enough. The real game is equity, asset control, and enterprise infrastructure—and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is putting on a masterclass in economic self-reliance. By leveraging its own institutional capital and land to build accessible real estate, New Birth is shifting the paradigm from charity to true asset ownership. This is the ultimate blueprint for how the modern Black church can weaponize its infrastructure to buy back the block and secure generational prosperity.

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